China and North Korea: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions

In a show of solidarity, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi lauded North Korea's resilience against Western opposition during his recent visit to Pyongyang, reported the North's official KCNA news agency.

During the visit, both Wang and his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui, celebrated their countries' leaders for fostering closer ties. They vowed to strengthen these relations further for mutual benefits.

The meeting signifies efforts by China and North Korea to reopen an active political and economic partnership that waned amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Strategic relations with Russia and forthcoming talks with the US are also on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)