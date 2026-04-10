Left Menu

China and North Korea: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi commended North Korea's achievements despite Western opposition, during his visit to Pyongyang. Wang and North Korea's Choe Son Hui praised their leaders for enhancing bilateral ties. The two countries aim to fortify their relationship further amid global challenges and economic pressures post-COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:44 IST
China and North Korea: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a show of solidarity, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi lauded North Korea's resilience against Western opposition during his recent visit to Pyongyang, reported the North's official KCNA news agency.

During the visit, both Wang and his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui, celebrated their countries' leaders for fostering closer ties. They vowed to strengthen these relations further for mutual benefits.

The meeting signifies efforts by China and North Korea to reopen an active political and economic partnership that waned amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Strategic relations with Russia and forthcoming talks with the US are also on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

 United States
2
Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

 United States
3
Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

 South Korea
4
Meta Pulls Ads Amid Legal Battle Over Social Media Addiction Claims

Meta Pulls Ads Amid Legal Battle Over Social Media Addiction Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026