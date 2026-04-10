Brazilian Banking Scandal: Political Ties and Financial Fallout

A Brazilian banker, Daniel Vorcaro, who was arrested last month on fraud charges, is revealed to have paid millions to influential politicians during efforts to prevent the liquidation of his bank, Banco Master. This revelation comes from tax documents scrutinized by Reuters.

The financial ties extend to Brazil's former President Michel Temer, a former senior adviser to ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, and a former finance minister linked to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Additionally, significant payments were made to the law firm headed by the wife of Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes. All recipients have claimed legal compensation for rendered services.

The payments, traced to 2025, follow a mismanagement flag by Brazil's central bank, culminating in the bank's liquidation in November. As Vorcaro considers a plea deal, the scandal threatens to impact the political landscape, potentially affecting upcoming elections and political reputations.