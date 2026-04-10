Cuban Leadership Standoff: Díaz-Canel's Defiant Stand

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, in his first US network interview, firmly stated he would not step down despite ongoing tensions between Cuba and the US. In the interview, which aired partially on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Díaz-Canel stressed the independence of Cuba's leadership from US influence.

When asked if he would resign to save Cuba, Díaz-Canel queried whether any other world leader had faced such a question. He highlighted that his presidency was a mandate from the Cuban people, not driven by personal or corporate ambition, emphasizing that leadership positions in Cuba are chosen by its citizens, not foreign powers.

The interview sheds light on the strained Cuba-US relations, exacerbated by what Díaz-Canel describes as a US-imposed energy blockade affecting vital sectors in Cuba. Despite challenges, he expressed Cuba's willingness for dialogue, provided it respects Cuba's political independence.