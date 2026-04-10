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White House Warns Staff Against Unethical Betting

The White House cautioned staff against using their positions to place bets in futures markets. This followed President Trump's decision to pause strikes on Iran, raising concerns about potential information leaks. Notably, a massive bet preceded Trump's delay on Iran strikes, prompting calls for tighter regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 05:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 05:43 IST
White House Warns Staff Against Unethical Betting
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The White House has issued a firm warning to its staff, prohibiting the misuse of their positions for futures market betting. This notice, sent via email on March 24, came a day after President Donald Trump postponed certain strikes on Iran, as confirmed by a White House official.

Questions arose after some of Trump's key policy decisions were seemingly anticipated by well-timed market bets. According to exchange data, a trader or group of traders placed a significant $500 million bet on Brent and WTI crude futures just before Trump announced a five-day delay on Iranian energy infrastructure attacks on March 23, leading to a 15% drop in oil prices.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle reiterated the administration's stance, emphasizing that both Congress members and government officials must refrain from exploiting nonpublic information for financial advantage. The directive originated from a staff-wide email distributed by the White House management office, according to The Journal, which initially reported the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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