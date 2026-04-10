Afrika Bambaataa: A Hip-Hop Legacy Marred by Controversy

Afrika Bambaataa, a significant figure in the inception of hip-hop, passed away at his Pennsylvania home due to prostate cancer, his lawyer confirmed. The 68-year-old artist was celebrated globally for his contributions to the genre, notably for tracks such as 'Planet Rock' and for founding the Universal Zulu Nation art collective.

The influential producer's death was marked by an outpouring of tributes from fans, family, and friends worldwide. However, in recent years, his impressive legacy has been overshadowed by multiple allegations of sexual abuse by individuals who knew him during their youth.

These allegations surfaced prominently in 2016 when Ronald Savage, a Bronx political activist, publicly accused Bambaataa of abuse. Following this, other men came forward with similar accusations, prompting the Universal Zulu Nation to issue a public apology acknowledging their failure to disclose known abuse.