AIADMK's Palaniswami Takes a Jab at Kanimozhi Amid Tamil Nadu Election Tensions

In a fiery exchange marking the buildup to Tamil Nadu's crucial assembly elections, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on DMK leader Kanimozhi. He quipped that her continued support for MK Stalin could see her revisiting the infamous Tihar Jail, referencing her arrest in the high-profile 2G spectrum case of 2011.

Palaniswami took aim at the DMK's leadership, alleging that the party remains firmly under the grasp of the Karunanidhi family. "It's only the Karunanidhi family that controls DMK, resulting in the family members occupying top positions within the party," he asserted. His comments followed Kanimozhi's critique of the opposition as being out of touch with citizens.

Responding to Palaniswami's jibes, Kanimozhi, who actively campaigns for DMK candidates, accused him of a lack of public engagement, alleging that he only appears during elections. Highlighting Chief Minister MK Stalin's leadership, she described the election as not only a political showdown but a battle for Tamil Nadu's dignity and future. Voters are urged to support DMK candidate Kavitha in the Jolarpet constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)