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Myanmar's New Chapter: Aiming for Democracy

Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s newly elected president, acknowledges the challenges ahead. He emphasizes strengthening international ties, particularly with ASEAN, and boosting foreign investment. His journey from junta leader to civilian president marks a transition amidst scrutiny over election authenticity by critics and foreign governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:16 IST
Myanmar's New Chapter: Aiming for Democracy
Min Aung Hlaing

Myanmar's President, Min Aung Hlaing, has declared his government's commitment to addressing numerous challenges while seeking to enhance international ties, especially with the Southeast Asian bloc, ASEAN.

In his inauguration speech to parliament, Min Aung Hlaing underscored the importance of peace and democracy as priorities. He laid out plans to attract foreign investment, foster agricultural development, and implement long-term strategic initiatives. His presidency, formalized by parliament a week ago, cements his authority in the nation's political landscape after a tumultuous period following his 2018 coup.

The transition from military chief to civilian president is viewed with skepticism, given the military-backed party's controversial election victory. Criticisms have arisen over the authenticity of the elections, with Western governments labeling them as sham attempts to maintain military oversight. The previous coup and crackdown, led by Min Aung Hlaing's forces, prompted ASEAN to exclude junta leaders from its summits.

In Naypyitaw, during a speech to over 50 foreign delegates, Min Aung Hlaing emphasized that Myanmar was progressing towards democracy. However, he acknowledged lingering challenges and outlined his government's roadmap focused on democracy and federalism. Reiterating his intentions, he pledged to restore and enhance Myanmar's international relations, notably with ASEAN.

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