Democracy in Action: High Voter Turnout in Dharmanagar By-Election

An impressive voter turnout of 79.84% was recorded for the Dharmanagar Assembly byelection in North Tripura, concluding at 5 PM on Thursday. Officials highlighted the peaceful nature of the electoral process.

Despite challenging weather conditions, voters participated in large numbers across all polling booths, exercising their democratic rights. Returning Officer Debjani Choudhury confirmed the beginning of polling at 7 AM, which was conducted under tight security to ensure a smooth process.

The use of webcasting and EVMs with VVPAT ensured transparency during the voting. The byelection, involving 46,142 voters, was necessitated by the death of former Assembly Speaker and MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen of the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)