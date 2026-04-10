Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member, Ends Bihar Leadership
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assumed his new role as a Rajya Sabha member, taking an oath administered by Chairman C P Radhakrishnan. This transition signifies the end of his leadership in Bihar as a new chief minister is expected to be elected by the NDA soon.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assumed a new role as a member of the Rajya Sabha. The presiding chairman, C P Radhakrishnan, administered the oath at a ceremony attended by notable figures, among them Union Minister J P Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
With Kumar taking his oath in Hindi, he was also joined by other prominent leaders such as JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The ceremony symbolized an important transition in Bihar's political landscape, as Kumar steps away from his role as Chief Minister.
This development sets the stage for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to select a new Chief Minister of Bihar, with April 14 earmarked for this notable political development.
(With inputs from agencies.)