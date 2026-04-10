Kharge Criticizes Modi's Delimitation Exercise: Calls for United Opposition Strategy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed significant concerns over the Modi government's plan to pursue a delimitation exercise to implement the women's quota law, indicating that this could have serious repercussions. He has called for extensive deliberations on this matter.

Kharge pointed out that the scheduled parliamentary session on April 16 is primarily designed to gain political leverage, which he describes as a breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). He criticized the government's effort to expedite the passing of the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

In a Congress Working Committee meeting, attended by prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kharge emphasized the importance of crafting a comprehensive strategy through consultation with opposition parties, ensuring a united front on this critical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)