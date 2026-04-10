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Korea's Corporate Reform: A Transparent Path Forward

South Korean Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho emphasized transparency in financial regulations and reforms, highlighting the ongoing efforts to enhance corporate governance. Despite business opposition, the country's new commercial laws aim to boost stock market values and address past issues of governance, with a focus on investor protection and profit maximization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:42 IST
Korea's Corporate Reform: A Transparent Path Forward

South Korea's Justice Minister, Jung Sung-ho, has emphasized the commitment to transparent investment regulations. Under President Lee Jae Myung's administration, significant corporate governance reforms have been pursued, tackling challenges such as the 'Korea Discount', where local firms face valuation disparities due to family-owned conglomerate structures.

The amendments to commercial law, including increased board accountability and independent director mandates, reflect desires from investors voiced over two decades. 'Enhancing governance can elevate a firm's value,' stated Jung, addressing the media, while acknowledging the resistance faced from the business sector.

Highlighting the AI chip boom that triggered a stock market surge, Jung argued for enhancing existing systems to optimize investment returns. He refuted claims of inherent collusion risks between government and conglomerates, asserting that past investor-state disputes are being systematically addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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