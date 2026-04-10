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Kamala Harris Considers Another Presidential Run in 2028

At a National Action Network meeting, Kamala Harris expressed her consideration of a 2028 presidential run. Having lost the 2024 bid to Donald Trump, Harris emphasized a decision based on who could serve Americans best. Her potential candidacy faces challenges amid desires for new Democratic leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:17 IST
Kamala Harris Considers Another Presidential Run in 2028
Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, revealed she may pursue a presidential run in 2028. This announcement was made at a National Action Network meeting, a civil rights group led by Reverend Al Sharpton, who directly questioned Harris on her future political plans.

As the New York City crowd cheered, Harris stated, "I might, I might. I'm thinking about it." She noted that her decision would depend on who she believes could best serve the American people in 2028. Despite her loss to Donald Trump in 2024, Harris has previous experience as a U.S. senator and California's attorney general.

The potential run in 2028 could be met with challenges from Democratic voters seeking new leadership after Harris's defeat. The National Action Network event also attracted potential Democratic contenders like Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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