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Congress Pushes for Statehood Restoration in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress party criticized the delay in restoring statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing its commitment to continue fighting for people's rights. Under the leadership of JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra, a review meeting focused on enhancing grassroots party activities and the indigenous program 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:55 IST
Congress Pushes for Statehood Restoration in Jammu and Kashmir
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The Congress party has denounced the ongoing delay in the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, labeling it as 'unacceptable'. During a review meeting chaired by JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra, the party vowed to persist in its efforts to safeguard the rights of the citizens.

Karra's meeting with coordinators and district presidents from across Kashmir centered on enhancing grassroots political activities and discussed the party's 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' program aimed at demanding statehood restoration.

In his address, Karra urged party leaders to involve the public in the movement and conveyed that Congress is ready to confront any challenges while striving to fulfill people's expectations and ensure their grievances are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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