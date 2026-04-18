Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams BJP: Calls for Tamil Nadu's Rights Restoration

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at a political rally in Erode district, accusing them of withholding substantial educational funds from the state.

Stalin alleged that the Centre's policies neglect Tamil Nadu's needs, pointing out the absence of new initiatives for the state and criticizing the federal effort to promote Hindi, which he claims is part of a larger retaliation against Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting the ongoing welfare schemes by the DMK government, he promised expansions if re-elected, while condemning AIADMK's support for the BJP, and celebrated the DMK-led victory in blocking the Centre's proposed delimitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)