Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams BJP: Calls for Tamil Nadu's Rights Restoration
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the BJP government of withholding funds and undermining the state's rights. During a rally, he criticized the lack of new schemes for Tamil Nadu and highlighted the DMK's welfare initiatives. He also condemned the AIADMK's alignment with the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at a political rally in Erode district, accusing them of withholding substantial educational funds from the state.
Stalin alleged that the Centre's policies neglect Tamil Nadu's needs, pointing out the absence of new initiatives for the state and criticizing the federal effort to promote Hindi, which he claims is part of a larger retaliation against Tamil Nadu.
Highlighting the ongoing welfare schemes by the DMK government, he promised expansions if re-elected, while condemning AIADMK's support for the BJP, and celebrated the DMK-led victory in blocking the Centre's proposed delimitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Predicts DMK-Congress Victory in Tamil Nadu
'AIADMK now hollow shell, had great tradition of defending TN people like DMK; but that AIADMK died long back,' alleges Rahul.
Clash Over Women's Reservation Bill: DMK MP P Wilson's Stalled Effort
'New AIADMK just a mask; the mask hiding BJP,' alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in TN.
Piyush Goyal Targets DMK's 'Family Rule' Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections