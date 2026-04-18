Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams BJP: Calls for Tamil Nadu's Rights Restoration

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the BJP government of withholding funds and undermining the state's rights. During a rally, he criticized the lack of new schemes for Tamil Nadu and highlighted the DMK's welfare initiatives. He also condemned the AIADMK's alignment with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:10 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams BJP: Calls for Tamil Nadu's Rights Restoration
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at a political rally in Erode district, accusing them of withholding substantial educational funds from the state.

Stalin alleged that the Centre's policies neglect Tamil Nadu's needs, pointing out the absence of new initiatives for the state and criticizing the federal effort to promote Hindi, which he claims is part of a larger retaliation against Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting the ongoing welfare schemes by the DMK government, he promised expansions if re-elected, while condemning AIADMK's support for the BJP, and celebrated the DMK-led victory in blocking the Centre's proposed delimitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Security Overhaul: Z Category for Deputy CMs

Bihar's Security Overhaul: Z Category for Deputy CMs

 India
2
RCB's Modest Target: A 175-Runs Challenge for Delhi Capitals

RCB's Modest Target: A 175-Runs Challenge for Delhi Capitals

 India
3
Coforge Faces Leadership Shakeup Amid Executive Departures

Coforge Faces Leadership Shakeup Amid Executive Departures

 India
4
Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026