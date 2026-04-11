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West Asia's Diplomatic Conundrum: US-Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan

The United States and Iran have commenced peace talks brokered by Pakistan in Islamabad to address the West Asia conflict impacting global energy markets. Despite a prior ceasefire, recent Israeli strikes on Lebanon have challenged peace efforts, with negotiations focused on US forces' withdrawal, and sanction lifting on Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:20 IST
West Asia's Diplomatic Conundrum: US-Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan
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The United States and Iran have initiated crucial peace talks in Islamabad, with Pakistan acting as the mediator. These discussions aim to address the ongoing West Asia conflict that has disrupted global energy markets, causing economic turmoil worldwide.

Delegations from both countries held preliminary meetings with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before engaging in direct negotiations. The US team is led by Vice President JD Vance, while Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf heads the Iranian delegation. The talks come amid heightened tensions, following recent Israeli air strikes on Lebanon.

Despite a pre-negotiation ceasefire, the Israeli attacks have threatened to derail the dialogue. Iran insists on specific preconditions including a halt to Israeli hostilities and the release of frozen Iranian assets. A successful outcome could stabilize West Asia and relieve pressure on the global economy.

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