Tensions Rise as Middle East Conflict Escalates Amid Ceasefire Violations

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East as Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard faces accusations of launching drone attacks on Persian Gulf states. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have voiced concerns, putting further strain on an already fragile ceasefire.

The Revolutionary Guard, through Iran's state-run news agency IRNA, denied involvement in the recent assaults. They suggested the attacks could be attributed to adversaries like Zionist forces or the United States.

Kuwait accused Iran of targeting vital facilities, while Saudi Arabia reported pipeline damage. These developments precede planned talks in Islamabad between the U.S. and Iran, heightening diplomatic tensions.