Left Menu

PM Modi Accuses TMC of Conspiracy Tactics Ahead of Bengal Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Trinamool Congress of resorting to conspiracy tactics as elections approach. He urged the public to ignore fabricated videos and falsehoods. Modi highlighted the TMC's alleged protection of communal perpetrators and pledged the BJP's commitment to implement pay commission recommendations for Bengal's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:55 IST
PM Modi Accuses TMC of Conspiracy Tactics Ahead of Bengal Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of planning conspiracies as the West Bengal elections near. Modi urged the electorate to remain vigilant and not succumb to deception, citing past political manipulations in Assam and Puducherry.

PM Modi cautioned against the dissemination of fake videos via Artificial Intelligence, emphasizing that citizens should not be misled by these tactics. He alleged that TMC offers protection to those accused of fomenting communal unrest, emboldening them to act with impunity.

Highlighting the shift in TMC's political stance, Modi criticized the party's deviation from its 'Ma Mati Manush' ethos. He claimed that the TMC is now focused on empowering infiltrators, potentially forming a government with their backing. Modi also reiterated the BJP's promise to implement the 7th pay commission recommendations and vowed Bengal's development is a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neuville Dominates Rally Croatia Amid Tyre Troubles for Rivals

Neuville Dominates Rally Croatia Amid Tyre Troubles for Rivals

 Global
2
Prisoners Exchanged Amid Easter Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia

Prisoners Exchanged Amid Easter Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia

 Global
3
Netanyahu Claims 'Historic Achievements' in Countering Iran

Netanyahu Claims 'Historic Achievements' in Countering Iran

 Israel
4
Rory McIlroy: Chasing Back-to-Back Masters Glory

Rory McIlroy: Chasing Back-to-Back Masters Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026