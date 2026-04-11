PM Modi Accuses TMC of Conspiracy Tactics Ahead of Bengal Elections

In a fiery address on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of planning conspiracies as the West Bengal elections near. Modi urged the electorate to remain vigilant and not succumb to deception, citing past political manipulations in Assam and Puducherry.

PM Modi cautioned against the dissemination of fake videos via Artificial Intelligence, emphasizing that citizens should not be misled by these tactics. He alleged that TMC offers protection to those accused of fomenting communal unrest, emboldening them to act with impunity.

Highlighting the shift in TMC's political stance, Modi criticized the party's deviation from its 'Ma Mati Manush' ethos. He claimed that the TMC is now focused on empowering infiltrators, potentially forming a government with their backing. Modi also reiterated the BJP's promise to implement the 7th pay commission recommendations and vowed Bengal's development is a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)