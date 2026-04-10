Seventh Pay Commission for govt employees to be implemented within 45 days of BJP coming to power in Bengal: Amit Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:20 IST
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Seventh Pay Commission for govt employees to be implemented within 45 days of BJP coming to power in Bengal: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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