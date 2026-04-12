Cash-for-Vote Scandal: Allegations Rock BJP Leader Sobha Surendran

Suspended BJP leader Bindu Vinayakumar has accused Sobha Surendran, a senior figure within the party, of participating in a 'cash-for-vote' scheme during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Alappuzha.

The allegations against Surendran, already under scrutiny for similar claims during the Palakkad assembly campaigns, have prompted investigations by both the Election Commission and local police.

Vinayakumar further claimed that Surendran threatened her, leading to a legal complaint. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has issued a legal notice to Surendran for defamation following her controversial campaign remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)