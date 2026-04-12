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Political Turmoil and Crime Surge Define Peru's Presidential Race

Thirty-five candidates, including a former minister, a comedian, and a political dynasty heiress, vie for Peru's presidency amid escalating crime and corruption. With high voter discontent and a new electoral structure, this election could reshape the country's political landscape, even as chaos and distrust dominate the national conversation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:47 IST
Political Turmoil and Crime Surge Define Peru's Presidential Race
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  • Country:
  • Peru

Amid rising crime and deep-seated corruption, 35 candidates are vying to become Peru's ninth president within a decade. Sunday's election unfolds in the shadow of worsening security and governance issues, leaving voters discouraged and doubtful about change under any candidate's leadership.

The polls are open to all Peruvians aged 18 to 70, and voting is mandatory. More than 27 million people are registered to vote, with around 1.2 million expected to cast ballots from overseas. Given the lack of consensus among the electorate, a runoff election is almost certain.

Significant candidates include Keiko Fujimori, who promises strict crime measures despite her support for laws that complicate criminal prosecution, and Rafael López Aliaga, advocating for unconventional proposals like Amazon region prisons. As Peru also elects a new Senate, the balance of power will shift dramatically with implications for governance and legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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