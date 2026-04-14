Uttarakhand Hosts First-Ever Inter-State Table Tennis Championships

Uttarakhand is making waves in the sports arena by hosting the UTT 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships for the first time. The spotlight is firmly on the Girls' Under-19 Team competition, which commences Wednesday at the newly constructed Multipurpose Hall in Parade Ground.

The event sees participation from 29 teams across the nation, each eager to clinch the top spot. Tamil Nadu emerges as the early favorite due to their exceptional lineup and leading cumulative ranking points. At the same time, West Bengal and Delhi, with their highly-ranked players, add intensity to the competition.

As the tournament progresses, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh present balanced teams, ready to mount a serious challenge. With each team limited to four members, the teams' strategy and player depth will be crucial in determining the winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)