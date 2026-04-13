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Bihar's Political Shift: New Leadership on the Horizon

Bihar's BJP is set to announce its first chief minister as Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives to oversee the power transition. Current CM Nitish Kumar, expected to resign, will pave the way for new leadership. Speculation surrounds the possible candidates, with Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai as frontrunners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:07 IST
Bihar's Political Shift: New Leadership on the Horizon
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Bihar is poised for a significant political transition as the state's BJP prepares to announce its first chief minister. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will arrive to facilitate this power shift, with Nitish Kumar, the long-time serving CM, expected to resign.

Potential candidates for the top role include Samrat Choudhary, a deputy chief minister, and Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home. Both leaders have gained attention as plausible successors, although their political backgrounds spark diverse opinions within the party.

The NDA holds a solid majority in the assembly, with the BJP and JD(U) as major players. Meanwhile, attention is also on Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar's son, who might enter the political arena amidst this leadership change.

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