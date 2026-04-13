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Clash Over Paddy Bonus: CM Stalin vs. Finance Minister Sitharaman

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin are at odds over the state's bonus policy on paddy. Sitharaman urged discontinuation to enhance food security, while Stalin accused her of masking the Center's intent. The debate highlights perspectives on agricultural priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:48 IST
Clash Over Paddy Bonus: CM Stalin vs. Finance Minister Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

A significant dispute has arisen between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concerning the state's bonus policy on paddy. Stalin expressed dissatisfaction with central recommendations to reconsider and possibly discontinue the bonus.

Sitharaman, in response, published the contentious letter online, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between central and state governments to ensure food security and economic stability. She argued that encouraging the production of pulses and oilseeds could reduce national dependence on imports.

The debate further intensified as both leaders expressed their positions on social media, with Sitharaman accusing Stalin of misinterpretation and political maneuvering. The political discourse underscores the challenges of aligning state and national agricultural policies.

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