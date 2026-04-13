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Sikkim Gears Up for Modi's Visit: A Moment of Pride and Joy

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a meeting to discuss the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting focused on logistics, security, and arrangements for the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood, aiming to ensure a successful event that brings pride and joy to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:51 IST
Sikkim Gears Up for Modi's Visit: A Moment of Pride and Joy
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  • India

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, convened a high-level coordination meeting on Monday to iron out the details for the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit, expected to take place later this month, holds significant importance for the state.

Announcing the preparations on social media, CM Tamang expressed that Modi's upcoming visit is a matter of immense pride and joy for Sikkim's residents. The Prime Minister's presence is eagerly awaited at the closing ceremony marking the state's 50th anniversary of statehood.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for efficiency, dignity, and excellence in all arrangements. Discussions at the meeting covered the entire spectrum of preparations, from logistics and security to the broader programme framework, with mandates for inter-departmental coordination issued as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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