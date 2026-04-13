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Norwegian Government Returns: From Exile to Revival

Fifteen years post-attack, Norway's government celebrates the return to its redeveloped quarters, a site once devastated by Anders Behring Breivik's 2011 bombing. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere highlights the historic return of the Labour Party to its former headquarters, noting the symbolic restoration post-tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:02 IST
Norwegian Government Returns: From Exile to Revival
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In a poignant moment of resilience, Norway's government on Monday celebrated its return to the redeveloped quarters that were damaged fifteen years ago by far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik's attack. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere marked the reopening of several ministries, a significant milestone in the country's recovery journey.

The explosion that rocked Oslo on July 22, 2011, not only caused massive structural damage but also led to the tragic loss of life. However, the official reopening of the government quarters symbolizes a renewed chapter, with modern renovations and constructions now seamlessly blending with history.

Prime Minister Stoere, once Norway's foreign minister, showcased his new, aesthetically-Scandinavian office, enriched with Norwegian artwork. He added a personal touch by highlighting a significant 1995 image of Nelson Mandela and Gro Harlem Brundtland, underscoring Norway's broader connection to global histories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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