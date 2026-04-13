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Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed development plans for multiple constituencies, urging immediate action on pending government orders. He stressed the importance of swift implementation of public welfare schemes and inter-departmental coordination. Dhami emphasized rapid development and directed expedited action on sports infrastructure and road maintenance before monsoon hits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:04 IST
Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a thorough review of development announcements across Didihat, Gangolihat, Kapkot, and Bageshwar constituencies at the Secretariat. He ordered the rapid formalization of pending announcements, emphasizing a resolution within 20 days for timely scheme implementation.

Aligned with the state government's guiding principle of 'Simplification, Resolution, Disposal, and Satisfaction,' Dhami urged prompt resolution of public welfare issues. He called for overcoming challenges in scheme execution through effective coordination with local legislators to ensure development continues unabated, as per an official release. Dhami also tasked District Magistrates with routine reviews of forest land transfer matters to quicken the pace of developmental processes, stressing improved inter-departmental cooperation.

The Chief Minister directed the formation of a coordination committee to monitor road maintenance under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, ensuring safe rural connectivity, especially before the monsoon. He also highlighted the need to expedite sports infrastructure development, mandating funds release within 15 days. During the meeting, Dhami also called for the widening of a key road, operationalizing a Kapkot primary school, and enhancing facilities at Bageshwar District Hospital, emphasizing a no-tolerance policy for delays in public welfare endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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