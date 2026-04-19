Tensions Escalate as Iran Reimposes Hormuz Strait Closure Amid Fragile Ceasefire

As talks between Iran and the U.S. make headway, critical differences over nuclear issues and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz persist. The channel, a vital global oil shipping route, remains closed, intensifying tension amid ongoing hostilities with U.S. and Israel.

Iran, reversing its decision, reasserted control over the strait on Saturday, citing U.S. blockade as a ceasefire violation. This development comes as President Donald Trump lauds the "very good conversations" held with Tehran, despite contentious negotiations.

The stalemate underscores the urgency for a solution, as oil prices fluctuate and political pressures mount in the U.S. ahead of midterm elections. Stakeholders remain hopeful yet cautious as discussions continue without resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)