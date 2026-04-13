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BJP UP Chief Pledges Ambedkar's Ideals in 2027 Election Bid

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary expressed the party's commitment to the ideals of Dr. BR Ambedkar, aiming for a third term in 2027. The unveiling of Ambedkar's statue symbolizes dedication to social justice and equality. Chaudhary affirmed the BJP's resolve under PM Narendra Modi's leadership to honor Ambedkar's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:04 IST
BJP UP Chief Pledges Ambedkar's Ideals in 2027 Election Bid
Pankaj Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary reiterated the party's commitment to Dr. BR Ambedkar's ideals during a program in Kannawan village. The event, marked by the unveiling of Ambedkar's statue, showcases BJP's dedication to social justice and constitutional values as they aim for a third term in the state in 2027.

Chaudhary emphasized the importance of Ambedkar's contributions to societal transformation and equal rights, underscoring the BJP's intent to preserve these values. He highlighted that Babasaheb's legacy lies in his relentless work for the upliftment of Dalits and the oppressed.

With the BJP's eyes set on a hat-trick in the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections, Chaudhary praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for honoring Ambedkar's ideals nationwide. He asserted the party's ongoing commitment to realizing Ambedkar's vision on the ground through the double-engine government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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