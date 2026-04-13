Hungary's Magyar Sets Conditions for Ties with Ukraine

Peter Magyar, the opposition leader in Hungary, has taken a firm stance following his party's resounding election victory. On Monday, he emphasized the importance of reinstating ethnic Hungarian minority rights as a key condition for mending ties with neighboring Ukraine.

During a press briefing, Magyar was explicit in his stance against communicating with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing the ongoing conflict. He unequivocally recognized Ukraine as the victim in the war, underlining his support for the nation amid the ongoing tensions.

Magyar's comments highlight a shift in Hungary's foreign policy approach, potentially ushering in new dynamics in Central Europe's geopolitical landscape following the recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)