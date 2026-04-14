Political Shake-Up: Swalwell and Gonzales Step Down Amid Allegations

In a significant political development, U.S. Representatives Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales have announced their resignations from Congress amid swirling sexual misconduct allegations. The California Democrat Swalwell has decided to step down despite fighting the charges, citing a need to take ownership of his mistakes.

Swalwell faced increasing pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to resign or face potential expulsion, a situation he described as unfair given the absence of due process. Similarly, Texas Republican Gonzales announced his decision to retire, attributing it to a higher calling amid calls for his resignation.

The simultaneous departures, while politically charged, are unlikely to alter the current power balance within the House. Both Congressmen represented safe districts, expected to remain under the current party control. Meanwhile, on the gu﻿bernatorial front, Swalwell's exit alters the Democratic lineup vying to replace California's Governor Gavin Newsom.

(With inputs from agencies.)