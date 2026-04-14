Left Menu

Political Shake-Up: Swalwell and Gonzales Step Down Amid Allegations

U.S. Representatives Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales announce their resignations amid sexual misconduct allegations. Both faced bipartisan pressure to leave Congress or face expulsion. Swalwell contends the allegations but prioritizes not distracting from his duties. Their departures will not affect the Republican majority in the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 05:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 05:28 IST
Political Shake-Up: Swalwell and Gonzales Step Down Amid Allegations

In a significant political development, U.S. Representatives Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales have announced their resignations from Congress amid swirling sexual misconduct allegations. The California Democrat Swalwell has decided to step down despite fighting the charges, citing a need to take ownership of his mistakes.

Swalwell faced increasing pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to resign or face potential expulsion, a situation he described as unfair given the absence of due process. Similarly, Texas Republican Gonzales announced his decision to retire, attributing it to a higher calling amid calls for his resignation.

The simultaneous departures, while politically charged, are unlikely to alter the current power balance within the House. Both Congressmen represented safe districts, expected to remain under the current party control. Meanwhile, on the gu﻿bernatorial front, Swalwell's exit alters the Democratic lineup vying to replace California's Governor Gavin Newsom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sky-High Talks: United CEO's Merger Proposal with American Airlines

Sky-High Talks: United CEO's Merger Proposal with American Airlines

 United States
2
Currency Markets Juggle Iran Tensions and US-Iran Dialogue Prospects

Currency Markets Juggle Iran Tensions and US-Iran Dialogue Prospects

 Global
3
Colombia Implements Smart Tariffs Amid Ecuador Trade Spat

Colombia Implements Smart Tariffs Amid Ecuador Trade Spat

 Colombia
4
Massive Data Breach Hits Rockstar Games: ShinyHunters Strike Again

Massive Data Breach Hits Rockstar Games: ShinyHunters Strike Again

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026