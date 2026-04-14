I just want you to know we all love you: Trump tells PM Modi, according to US envoy Sergio Gor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:55 IST
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I just want you to know we all love you: Trump tells PM Modi, according to US envoy Sergio Gor.
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