Uttarakhand HC Orders Custody Shift in Minor’s Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has intervened in a case involving a minor girl and her male companion, directing authorities to relocate the girl to a secure facility in Haldwani.

Justice Rakesh Thapliyal issued the order after verifying that both individuals are under the legal marriageable age, with the girl being born in October 2008.

The girl's father filed a kidnapping complaint, prompting legal proceedings. The court has coordinated with local and Punjab police for custody arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)