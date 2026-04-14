Atmosphere of Fear: Modi Criticizes West Bengal's Political Climate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced strong criticisms on Tuesday regarding West Bengal's current political atmosphere, describing it as steeped in fear due to rampant murder, rape, and political violence.

During a virtual session with BJP workers under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' initiative, Modi highlighted the people's renewed zeal and energy towards the BJP amidst dissatisfaction with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) governance. He accused the TMC of surpassing the previous Left Front government in perpetrating atrocities and corruption.

Modi underscored concerns over TMC's alleged 'cut-money' regime, institutionalized corruption, and an influx of infiltrators affecting the state's demographic balance. He praised the BJP workers' commitment at the grassroots level and urged them to address key issues, particularly with women voters, ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)