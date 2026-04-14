Atmosphere of Fear: Modi Criticizes West Bengal's Political Climate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi critiqued the current political climate of West Bengal, highlighting a pervasive atmosphere of fear due to murder, rape, and violence. Addressing BJP workers via the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' program, Modi emphasized the public's enthusiasm for BJP despite allegations against the ruling Trinamool Congress party.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced strong criticisms on Tuesday regarding West Bengal's current political atmosphere, describing it as steeped in fear due to rampant murder, rape, and political violence.
During a virtual session with BJP workers under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' initiative, Modi highlighted the people's renewed zeal and energy towards the BJP amidst dissatisfaction with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) governance. He accused the TMC of surpassing the previous Left Front government in perpetrating atrocities and corruption.
Modi underscored concerns over TMC's alleged 'cut-money' regime, institutionalized corruption, and an influx of infiltrators affecting the state's demographic balance. He praised the BJP workers' commitment at the grassroots level and urged them to address key issues, particularly with women voters, ahead of the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash of the Campaigns: BJP vs. TMC in East Kolkata Turmoil
Bengali Identity Under Siege: TMC's Banerjee Strikes Back
Youth worried about jobs in Bengal, potato farmers afraid of TMC's syndicates, govt employees have to go to court to claim dues: PM Modi.
Cut-money govt of TMC biggest cause of trouble: PM Narendra Modi while virtually interacting with BJP workers of West Bengal.
There is atmosphere of fear in Bengal. Murder, rape, riots, political violence have reached peak: PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers.