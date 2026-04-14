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Showdown in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Campaign Highlights

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin characterized the April 23 Tamil Nadu assembly elections as a battle between Delhi, led by PM Modi, and Tamil Nadu under MK Stalin. Criticizing the central government, he highlighted DMK-led welfare initiatives, pledging further support for students, housing, and women's financial assistance if reelected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:46 IST
Showdown in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Campaign Highlights
Election
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has framed the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections as a contest between Delhi's central authority and the state leadership. Speaking in Tirunelveli, Stalin emphasized the significance of the election, likening it to a face-off between PM Narendra Modi and CM MK Stalin.

Udhayanidhi criticized the BJP-led central government for not providing adequate financial support to Tamil Nadu. He elaborated on the DMK-led state government's welfare measures, including the morning breakfast scheme for government school students, with plans to extend it to those up to Class 8.

Additionally, he highlighted that over 10 lakh college students received free laptops, and assured an extension to benefit a total of 32 lakh students. Promising significant housing projects and financial aid under Magalir Urimai Thogai, Udhayanidhi implied these would be expanded if DMK returns to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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