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Redrawing the World: Togo's Campaign to Correct the Map

Togo urges a revision of global cartography standards by advocating for the adoption of a map that more accurately reflects the size of Africa. The campaign aims to replace the outdated Mercator projection, which misrepresents African proportions, with the Equal Earth projection for better global understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:33 IST
Redrawing the World: Togo's Campaign to Correct the Map
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Togo is spearheading an initiative urging United Nations member states to adopt a more accurate map of Africa, seeking to replace the outdated Mercator projection. This effort underscores the need to address historical cartographic inaccuracies that have perpetuated misconceptions about Africa's size and significance worldwide.

Critics argue that the Mercator projection, still widely used today, distorts the true size of continents, disproportionately enlarging areas like Greenland and North America while minimizing regions like Africa and South America. Consequently, this skewed representation has influenced media, education, and policy narratives about Africa's role in the world.

The campaign, led by advocacy groups such as Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa, alongside the African Union, promotes the Equal Earth projection, which offers a truer depiction of countries' sizes. Togo Foreign Minister Robert Dussey emphasizes the importance of 'scientific truth,' highlighting that accurate maps can reshape perceptions, granting Africa its rightful place on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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