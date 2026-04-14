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Violence Erupts in Gaza Despite Ceasefire: A New Wave of Tensions

Israeli strikes have claimed the lives of at least six Palestinians, including children, in the Gaza Strip, straining a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Tensions have escalated, with both Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violating the agreement. Over 750 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have died since the ceasefire began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:54 IST
Violence Erupts in Gaza Despite Ceasefire: A New Wave of Tensions
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In renewed violence across the Gaza Strip, Israeli strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least six Palestinians, among them two children, according to local health officials. This comes despite a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire remaining in place.

A strike on a police vehicle in Gaza City claimed four lives, including that of a three-year-old child, Yahya Al-Malahi, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry reported. Additionally, a 14-year-old boy named Ahmed Halawa was killed in a separate incident in north Gaza, near Jabalia.

While Israel has not immediately commented on these occurrences, it confirmed the killing of an armed militant who approached the armistice line. With tensions rising, accusations are being traded between Israel and Hamas, each blaming the other for violating the ceasefire, which has witnessed over 750 Palestinian and four Israeli soldier deaths since its inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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