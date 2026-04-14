Eric Trump's China Visit: Personal or Political?

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, will accompany the president on his forthcoming visit to China, anticipated to strengthen U.S.-China relations. Despite family business concerns, Eric claims his role is solely supportive, with no business intentions.

The Trump Organization spokeswoman, Kimberly Benza, emphasized Eric's personal involvement, not linked to business in China, at this historic occasion. This assertion arises amidst past criticisms Trump issued against political rivals' family involvements in foreign visits.

The visit marks the first by a U.S. president in eight years and involves significant conversations beyond immediate trade gains, aiming to ease previously strained economic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)