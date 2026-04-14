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Trump's Rebuke: A Political Rift in Italian-US Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for lacking courage and distancing herself from his policies. Meloni, once a close ally, condemned Trump’s verbal attack on Pope Leo. This diplomatic spat highlights tensions over Iran and energy issues affecting Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:16 IST
Trump's Rebuke: A Political Rift in Italian-US Relations
Giorgia Meloni

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern public rebuke to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, criticizing her for distancing herself from his diplomatic and military strategies. Previously hailed as a strong ally, Meloni has become a source of dismay for Trump, particularly after remarks against Pope Leo.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Trump labeled Meloni as lacking courage, especially for her stance on reopening the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Iran. Trump's criticism underscores a rift between two leaders once closely aligned in their foreign policy objectives.

While the White House declined to comment, Italian politicians have rallied around Meloni, emphasizing unity with the U.S. built on mutual respect. Meloni's opposition to Trump's push for confrontation with Iran reflects domestic priorities amid surging energy costs and maintains her stance against providing combat support via U.S. airbases in Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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