Treasury Secretary Optimistic Amid Global Tensions

In a marked display of optimism, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the resilience of the U.S. economy amid current global tensions. Speaking at the WSJ Opinion Live event, Bessent predicted that growth could still reach 3% or more, despite ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

The recent escalation in the U.S.-Israeli conflict and its spillover effects on Iran have led to a spike in energy prices, affecting global markets. The IMF has reacted by revising growth forecasts downward, which Bessent labeled as an overreaction.

Bessent further addressed the issue of U.S. tariffs, stating they might return to previous levels by July following a Supreme Court decision that overturned President Trump's emergency tariff measures, with the administration exploring options under the Trade Act of 1974.

(With inputs from agencies.)