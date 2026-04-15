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Treasury Secretary Optimistic Amid Global Tensions

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, remains optimistic about the country's economic growth despite global tensions from the U.S.-Israeli and Iran conflict. He criticized forecasts by the IMF and World Bank as overreactions and discussed the potential return of U.S. tariffs to previous levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 04:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 04:40 IST
Treasury Secretary Optimistic Amid Global Tensions
Scott Bessent

In a marked display of optimism, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the resilience of the U.S. economy amid current global tensions. Speaking at the WSJ Opinion Live event, Bessent predicted that growth could still reach 3% or more, despite ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

The recent escalation in the U.S.-Israeli conflict and its spillover effects on Iran have led to a spike in energy prices, affecting global markets. The IMF has reacted by revising growth forecasts downward, which Bessent labeled as an overreaction.

Bessent further addressed the issue of U.S. tariffs, stating they might return to previous levels by July following a Supreme Court decision that overturned President Trump's emergency tariff measures, with the administration exploring options under the Trade Act of 1974.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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