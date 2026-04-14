India's Growth Outpaces Global Projections Amid West Asia Unrest
The International Monetary Fund projects India's economy to grow by 6.5% in 2027, making it the fastest-growing major economy. The growth attributes to reduced U.S. tariffs and a strong 2025 finish outweighing Middle East tensions. Global growth will slow modestly with projections at 3.1% for 2026.
- Country:
- United States
India's economy is set to grow faster at 6.5% in 2027, despite the escalating unrest in West Asia, as stated by the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday. The IMF's latest World Economic Outlook reports a moderate upward revision in India's GDP growth due to reduced U.S. tariffs on Indian goods and a resilient 2025 performance. This positions India as the fastest-growing major economy in 2026.
The global growth forecast, however, presents a modest slowdown to 3.1% for 2026 and 3.2% for 2027, a deceleration from the 3.4% estimated for 2025. Market exchange rates project world output growth at 2.6% for both 2026 and 2027. Despite the geopolitical tensions, continued policy support and lower tariffs provide some tailwinds to the global economic forecast.
The IMF assumes a relatively short-lived conflict in the Middle East, contributing to the modest global growth deceleration. The reference forecast for global growth reflects a slight downward revision compared to earlier updates, indicating prevailing uncertainties in the international scene.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- economy
- growth
- IMF
- 2027
- West Asia
- U.S. tariffs
- global growth
- World Economic Outlook
- 2026
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