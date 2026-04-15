Kanimozhi Criticizes AIADMK's Stance on Delimitation

DMK MP Kanimozhi has criticized AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami over his approach to the delimitation exercise, alleging that he appears unconcerned about the potential reduction in Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats.

Kanimozhi accused the AIADMK general secretary of supporting the Centre's decision, which she argues could enable the central government to pass legislation without proper representation for Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami, while campaigning, has claimed that Tamil Nadu will not be affected due to assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a fiery address, Kanimozhi also condemned the BJP government's decision to convene a special Parliament session, suspecting it as a move to introduce amendments related to constituency delimitation and the women's reservation bill. She warned of possible protests if Tamil Nadu's representation is compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)