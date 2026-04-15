Kanimozhi Criticizes AIADMK's Stance on Delimitation
DMK MP Kanimozhi criticized AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting the reduction of Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. She accused the AIADMK of backing the Centre's decision, potentially undermining Tamil Nadu's representation. The DMK reiterated its demand for women's reservation amidst this political tension.
- Country:
- India
DMK MP Kanimozhi has criticized AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami over his approach to the delimitation exercise, alleging that he appears unconcerned about the potential reduction in Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats.
Kanimozhi accused the AIADMK general secretary of supporting the Centre's decision, which she argues could enable the central government to pass legislation without proper representation for Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami, while campaigning, has claimed that Tamil Nadu will not be affected due to assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In a fiery address, Kanimozhi also condemned the BJP government's decision to convene a special Parliament session, suspecting it as a move to introduce amendments related to constituency delimitation and the women's reservation bill. She warned of possible protests if Tamil Nadu's representation is compromised.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Showdown in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Campaign Highlights
Kanimozhi Criticizes AIADMK Chief Over Tamil Nadu Delimitation Stance
Paving the Way for Gender Equality: Expanding Lok Sabha Seats
Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change
Tamil Nadu CM Accuses Centre of Punishing Southern States