Political Standoff: House Arrest and Nationwide Protests Over Women's Reservation Bill

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Telangana, BJP President N. Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest by police in Hyderabad on Saturday. This development followed the Bharatiya Janata Party's call for a protest outside the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The protest aimed to criticize the Indian National Congress for its alleged lack of support for the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Ramchander Rao condemned the police action, calling it a deliberate attempt to stifle democratic protest. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party's youth wing, staged their demonstration on Friday evening, burning an effigy of Rahul Gandhi to express their displeasure with the Congress's stance on the bill.

This political standoff comes on the heels of an announcement by the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies to commence a nationwide protest campaign designed to expose the opposition's role in thwarting what they describe as a historic stride towards gender equality. State units across India have been instructed to coordinate demonstrations at district headquarters, employing social media and street protests to muster public support for the bill.

The protests are part of efforts to rally public opinion in favor of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aims to reserve seats for women in legislative bodies. The bill failed to gain a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, with 298 votes supporting it and 230 against. Opposition parties have expressed opposition to tying reservation to delimitation and census activities, arguing that implementing the women's quota should not face delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)