Iran's Economic Woes Deepen Amid Unrest and Conflict
Iran faces deepening economic troubles as a result of continued U.S. and Israeli bombings, and a brutal crackdown on protests earlier this year. As the government navigates potential talks to cease hostilities, citizens grapple with a destabilized economy, fearing more stringent government measures ahead.
Iran is struggling with severe economic troubles intensified by ongoing U.S. and Israeli airstrikes and a harsh crackdown on protesters in January. Despite efforts to maintain normalcy, the nation remains gripped by fear and uncertainty.
Everyday life appears unchanged with parks bustling and businesses open, but beneath the surface, anxiety mounts as people worry about potential government repression after a possible peace deal with the U.S.
Economists warn that Iran's economic woes are set to worsen, possibly leading to mass layoffs and increased public discontent with the entrenched theocracy, following recent violent confrontations.
(With inputs from agencies.)