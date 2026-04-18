Left Menu

Smriti Irani Champions Women's Reservation Bill Amid Opposition Tensions

Smriti Irani, former Union Minister, defends the Women's Reservation Bill, emphasizing its aim to politically empower ordinary women, not to create a new vote bank. In a press conference, she criticized Congress for opposing the bill and accused them of historically neglecting women's rights. The bill failed to pass recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:45 IST
Smriti Irani Champions Women's Reservation Bill Amid Opposition Tensions
Smriti Irani press conference at BJP Headquarters (Photo: @BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Smriti Irani, a former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, staunchly defended the Women's Reservation Bill, arguing it intends to empower 'ordinary women' with political ambitions, rather than cultivate a new voting bloc. She emphasized that women have historically backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

During a press conference at the BJP Headquarters, Irani remarked that PM Modi's political journey, starting as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, saw a steady increase in voter support, negating claims of seeking a novel vote bank. Instead, Irani asserted the bill's purpose is to enhance the capabilities of women aspiring to contribute to national development.

Irani took a dig at Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suggesting those inheriting politics may not grasp the significance of such initiatives. Criticizing Congress, Irani accused them of 'crushing the aspirations' of women by opposing the bill. Despite BJP's efforts, the bill failed to pass in Lok Sabha voting, with significant opposition as 298 members supported it against 230 opposing votes.

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Security Overhaul: Z Category for Deputy CMs

Bihar's Security Overhaul: Z Category for Deputy CMs

 India
2
RCB's Modest Target: A 175-Runs Challenge for Delhi Capitals

RCB's Modest Target: A 175-Runs Challenge for Delhi Capitals

 India
3
Coforge Faces Leadership Shakeup Amid Executive Departures

Coforge Faces Leadership Shakeup Amid Executive Departures

 India
4
Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026