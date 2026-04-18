Smriti Irani Champions Women's Reservation Bill Amid Opposition Tensions

Smriti Irani, a former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, staunchly defended the Women's Reservation Bill, arguing it intends to empower 'ordinary women' with political ambitions, rather than cultivate a new voting bloc. She emphasized that women have historically backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

During a press conference at the BJP Headquarters, Irani remarked that PM Modi's political journey, starting as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, saw a steady increase in voter support, negating claims of seeking a novel vote bank. Instead, Irani asserted the bill's purpose is to enhance the capabilities of women aspiring to contribute to national development.

Irani took a dig at Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suggesting those inheriting politics may not grasp the significance of such initiatives. Criticizing Congress, Irani accused them of 'crushing the aspirations' of women by opposing the bill. Despite BJP's efforts, the bill failed to pass in Lok Sabha voting, with significant opposition as 298 members supported it against 230 opposing votes.