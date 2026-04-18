Hemant Soren Criticizes BJP for Religious Polarization and Women's Rights Hypocrisy
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized the BJP at a rally, accusing them of religious polarization and hypocrisy regarding women's rights. He claimed that the BJP's focus on divisive politics has increased atrocities against women and minorities. Soren also pointed out the BJP's failure to support women's reservation in legislatures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, launched a scathing attack on the BJP during a rally in Purulia, accusing the party of religious polarization and shedding 'crocodile tears' over women's rights.
Soren highlighted that the BJP's tactical divisive politics have seen an increase in atrocities against women and minorities, particularly in BJP-ruled states.
The Chief Minister also criticized the BJP's handling of the Constitution Amendment Bill, which aimed at reserving 33% of legislative seats for women, blaming them for the bill's defeat and overshadowing the opposition's support commitment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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