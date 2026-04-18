Hemant Soren Criticizes BJP for Religious Polarization and Women's Rights Hypocrisy

Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, launched a scathing attack on the BJP during a rally in Purulia, accusing the party of religious polarization and shedding 'crocodile tears' over women's rights.

Soren highlighted that the BJP's tactical divisive politics have seen an increase in atrocities against women and minorities, particularly in BJP-ruled states.

The Chief Minister also criticized the BJP's handling of the Constitution Amendment Bill, which aimed at reserving 33% of legislative seats for women, blaming them for the bill's defeat and overshadowing the opposition's support commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)