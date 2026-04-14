Sudan Conflict Enters Fourth Year with Escalating Atrocities, UN and African Union Warn

As Sudan’s devastating conflict approaches its fourth year, international investigators are raising urgent alarm over escalating violence, widespread human rights violations, and a deepening humanitarian catastrophe that continues to devastate millions.

A joint assessment by the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) paints a stark picture: both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are accused of committing grave violations of international law with “increasing intensity and impunity.”

Widespread Violations and Alleged War Crimes

Since fighting erupted in April 2023, tens of thousands of civilians — including those no longer participating in hostilities — are believed to have been killed in what investigators describe as a conflict marked by “systematic brutality.”

The findings document a pattern of severe abuses by both sides, including:

Indiscriminate airstrikes, shelling, and drone attacks in densely populated areas

Killings, torture, and arbitrary detention

Targeting of hospitals, markets, and essential civilian infrastructure

These actions, according to investigators, constitute war crimes, with some violations attributed specifically to the RSF rising to the level of crimes against humanity.

Particularly alarming are reports of:

Widespread sexual violence and rape

Starvation tactics , including blocking access to food and aid

Ethnic targeting, especially against Zaghawa and Fur communities in Darfur

Investigators noted that patterns of violence in areas such as El Fasher “bear the hallmarks of genocide,” underscoring the severity of the crisis.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The conflict has triggered one of the largest displacement crises in the world.

More than 8.6 million people internally displaced

Over 4 million refugees have fled Sudan

Women, children, and elderly populations are disproportionately affected, facing heightened risks of violence, exploitation, and deprivation.

Humanitarian operations are increasingly under threat, with:

Aid convoys attacked

Medical personnel and humanitarian workers killed or detained

Access to affected communities severely restricted

These disruptions are exacerbating already dire conditions, leaving millions without food, healthcare, or basic protection.

Systematic Targeting and Collapse of Civilian Protection

The reports highlight a “flagrant disregard” for international humanitarian law by both warring factions, including failure to protect civilians and critical infrastructure.

Revenge attacks have become common, with civilians targeted based on perceived affiliations. Vulnerable groups — including children and ethnic minorities — are particularly exposed to violence and exploitation.

The ACHPR investigation found that violations extend across a wide spectrum of rights, including:

Right to life and dignity

Freedom of movement and personal security

Economic, social, and cultural rights

Protection of children and vulnerable populations

These abuses, investigators warn, are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of systemic violence.

Urgent Calls for Ceasefire and Accountability

With the conflict intensifying, both the UN and African Union missions are calling for immediate and coordinated international action.

Key recommendations include:

A comprehensive and sustained ceasefire

Full compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law

Guaranteed safe humanitarian access across all affected regions

Enforcement of arms embargoes and sanctions

Support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations

Establishment of an independent judicial mechanism to prosecute atrocity crimes

Investigators emphasise that accountability is critical to breaking the cycle of violence.

“Impunity remains a central driver of this conflict,” the report warns, noting that failure to hold perpetrators accountable will undermine any prospects for long-term peace.

A Conflict with Regional and Global Implications

As the war spreads beyond Khartoum and Darfur into regions such as Blue Nile, White Nile, and the Nuba Mountains, the risk of wider regional instability is growing.

The prolonged conflict is also placing strain on neighbouring countries hosting millions of refugees, raising concerns about cross-border security, economic pressure, and humanitarian capacity.

A Critical Turning Point

Marking the fourth year of the conflict, international missions reaffirmed their commitment to documenting violations and amplifying the voices of victims.

However, they warned that without decisive global action, the situation will continue to deteriorate.

“The people of Sudan are enduring unimaginable suffering,” the missions stated, urging the international community to act swiftly to restore peace, justice, and dignity.

As violence escalates and humanitarian conditions worsen, Sudan stands at a critical crossroads — one that will test the resolve of global institutions to respond to one of the most severe crises of the decade.