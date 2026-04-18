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Congress Labels PM Modi's Speech a 'Distress Address'

The Congress accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delivering a 'distress address' during his speech, attacking the opposition for not backing a constitutional amendment. They challenge him to implement women's reservation imminently, criticizing his failed legislative attempts and questioning his intentions on parliamentary reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:59 IST
Congress Labels PM Modi's Speech a 'Distress Address'
Prime Minister
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  • India

In a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress has dubbed his recent speech a 'distress address,' urging the government to swiftly implement women's reservation in the Lok Sabha. This follows Modi's televised criticism of opposition parties for allegedly thwarting his government's constitutional amendment efforts.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed disdain over Modi's partisan rhetoric, claiming that his attack on their party was 'polemical' rather than a sincere national address. Highlighting a significant legislative setback, Ramesh questioned Modi's intentions, particularly concerning the women's reservation bill delayed since 2023.

The Congress accuses Modi of hypocrisy, critiquing his past opposition to key reforms initiated by previous Congress administrations and dismissing his claims as dishonest. With specific reference to women's rights, the Congress boldly challenges the government to enact immediate legislative changes without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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