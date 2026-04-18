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Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi Over Women's Reservation Bill Speech

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech addressing the opposition's stance on the Constitution Amendment Bill, seeking to increase Lok Sabha seats and effectuate the women's reservation law. Ramesh labeled Modi's address as partisan and evasive over delays in enacting the Women's Reservation Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:41 IST
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi Over Women's Reservation Bill Speech
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a scathing critique, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his national address that criticized opposition parties for not supporting the Constitution Amendment Bill, which aims to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 and activate the women's reservation law.

Ramesh dismissed Modi's address as a 'pathetic, partisan, and polemical attack,' suggesting it was more of a 'distress address' rather than one of unity. He questioned Modi's delay in notifying the Women's Reservation Act, 2023, despite its unanimous passage and alleged that the Prime Minister's actions exhibit deceit and hypocrisy.

Furthermore, Ramesh accused Modi of weakening democracy and federalism, anticipating that such measures were brewing when Modi sought the '400 paar' target for the 2024 elections. He challenged Modi to take concrete steps to implement women's reservation immediately, rather than waiting for an opportune moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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