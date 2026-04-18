PM Modi Criticizes DMK, Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the DMK and Congress for opposing the women's reservation bill, which aimed to reserve 33% of legislative seats for women. Despite setbacks, Modi vowed to continue the fight for women's political representation, emphasizing the importance of empowering women from ordinary families.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lambasted the DMK and Congress for derailing a crucial women's reservation bill, calling it a noble effort thwarted by opposition politics. The bill, which sought to reserve 33% of seats for women in legislatures, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Speaking at a rally, Modi accused the DMK and Congress of engaging in petty politics, challenging them on why they opposed women from ordinary backgrounds rising in politics. He appealed to the women of Tamil Nadu to question the DMK's actions and to send a clear message in the upcoming elections.
Despite the defeat, Modi assured continued support for women's empowerment and criticized the DMK for creating fear over reduced parliamentary representation. Highlighting achievements like the PM Surya Ghar scheme, he emphasized the benefits of a double-engine government in accelerating development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- women's reservation bill
- Tamil Nadu
- elections
- Lok Sabha
- NDA
- empowerment
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