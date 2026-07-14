Record Climate Financing by Development Banks Faces Challenges Ahead

Last year witnessed a historic commitment from multilateral development banks, as they dedicated an unprecedented $162.5 billion to climate financing, according to a report released by the European Investment Bank on Monday. The financing, critical for developing economies, accounted for nearly $103 billion of the total.

Despite this progress, the World Bank's recent decision to abandon key climate financing goals raises questions about the future of these targets. The bank has cited a shift in focus towards lending outcomes instead of input goals, influenced by past political pressures.

Multilateral development banks remain optimistic about meeting long-term climate finance goals, with commitments reaffirmed at recent COP climate conferences. However, experts indicate that true success will require innovative approaches and increased support from MDB shareholders to meet the escalating needs of developing countries.